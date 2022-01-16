Injury Report: Warriors’ Steph Curry (hand) out vs. Timberwolves on Sunday

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will be without a pair of All-Stars to close their four-game road swing against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With Draymond Green already set to miss his fourth consecutive game with calf tightness, Steph Curry is the latest member of the Warriors added to the injury report.

On Friday against the Chicago Bulls, Curry suffered a hard fall in the second quarter after a layup attempt. Curry was able to finish the contest, but he is now ruled out for Sunday’s game in Minnesota with right-hand soreness.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Steph Curry is out tomorrow against the Timberwolves with right hand soreness. Fell on it hard yesterday in Chicago. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2022

In 28 minutes against the Bulls, Curry tallied 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor with two assists, two rebounds and a steal in Golden State’s 138-96 victory.

Here is the play where Steph Curry hurt his right hand, which will force him to miss Sunday’s game in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/TR9P2hDZqm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2022

Without Curry, the Warriors will have a large hole to fill on offense. The 12-year veteran is in the middle of a potential Most Valuable Player run, averaging 26.3 points per game on 42.1% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting from beyond the arc.

With Curry ruled out, Jordan Poole and Damion Lee will likely get an increase in ball-handling responsibilities. Klay Thompson is also expected to return to the backcourt after getting a rest day on Friday against the Bulls, but Gary Payton II (back) remains sidelined for a second straight game.

Through three games into his return from injury, Thompson is averaging 14 points on 35.7% shooting from the floor and 35% from long distance. Golden State could lean on Thompson’s offensive production against the Timberwolves with his fellow Splash Brother out.

The Warriors are slated to meet the Timberwolves at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

