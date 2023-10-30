Injury Report: Warriors’ Klay Thompson (knee), Jonathan Kuminga (knee) out vs. Pelicans

On the second leg of a road back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors will be without a pair of key players against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday evening.

Prior to tipoff, both Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga were ruled out against the Pelicans. Thompson will miss the game with right knee soreness while Kuminga is dealing with a left knee contusion.

With Thompson and Kuminga out, the Warriors will likely lean on the combination of Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Dario Saric off the bench. Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis could also get a look on the back end of a road back-to-back.

