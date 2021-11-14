Injury Report: Warriors’ Damion Lee (hip) set to return vs. Hornets on Sunday

Riding an 11-1 start to the 2021-22 season, the Golden State Warriors will welcome the return of a key piece in their second unit before a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

After missing two games with a hip injury, Damion Lee is expected to return to Golden State’s lineup on Sunday in Charlotte, according to Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr said Damion Lee (hip) is expected to return tonight, but Jonathan Kuminga could still get some run. — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) November 14, 2021

In nine games, Lee is averaging 11.9 points on 48.1% shooting off the bench with 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The veteran reserve guard has been productive shooting from beyond the arc, hitting 43.6% on 4.3 jumpers from deep this season.

With Lee out, the Warriors opted to play rising guard Gary Payton II and veteran Andre Iguodala in the backcourt. In both games without Lee, Payton II recorded 15 or more minutes off the bench. Payton II has logged over double-figures in minutes in six straight contests.

While Lee’s return will help provide depth behind Steph Curry, Kerr will have a bevy of options to use on the wing off the bench. Kerr will be challenged to find minutes for Lee, Payton II and rookie Jonathan Kuminga off the bench.

The Warriors are set to meet the Hornets on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

