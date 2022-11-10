Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Washington

This is not the week to have an extensive injury list to go through as No. 23 Washington comes down to Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks have five key players who are either doubful or at the very least questionable for the game with the Huskies. Oregon is going for its ninth straight win with an appearance in the College Football Playoff still in play.

As for the Dawgs, they are enjoying a resurgence of sorts after a couple of downtrodden seasons. But Washington is 7-2 and they still have a chance at the Pac-12 title game should a few things break their way. Oregon hopes that’s not the case.

Oregon doesn’t release official injury reports ahead of the games, but through observations in practice and talking with both coaches and players this week, here is what we have surmised an injury report would look like for Saturday:

WR Chase Cota

Status: Doubtful

After missing the Colorado game, Cota has been absent both days of practice this week following the leg injury suffered vs. California.

LB DJ Johnson

Status: Probable

Johnson missed last week’s game but has been a full participant in practice this week.

OL Alex Forsyth

Status: Questionable

Oregon’s center sat out of the second half vs. Colorado and has been a limited participant in practice though he has suited up in full pads both days.

DL Taki Taimani

Status: Questionable

Taimani has missed the past two games but was a limited participant in practices this week. Suffice it to say the former Husky wants to play in this game.

OL Steven Jones

Status: Doubtful

He’s almost there. Coach Dan Lanning said he thinks Jones will be available as soon as Monday, but Jones has been limited in practice this week.

