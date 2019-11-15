Injury Report: Trey Burton, David Montgomery, Adam Shaheen all non-participants in practice Thursday

As the Bears prepare for a pivotal Week 11 matchup with the Rams, the team's injury report is trending in the wrong direction.

Take a look at the report from Thursday:

David Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday. Trey Burton (calf), Isaiah Irving (quad), Adam Shaheen (foot) and Danny Trevathan (elbow) also didn't practice.

Last Saturday, the Bears signed RB Ryan Nall and LB James Vaughters off their practice squad - potential candidates to see more run with Trevathan likely to miss time and Montgomery's status up in the air.

The Rams reported earlier this week that RT Rob Havenstein, WR Brandin Cooks and DB Darious Williams are all already ruled out for Sunday.

