Injury Report: Super Bowl LVI

Welcome back to the Saturday Injury Report and welcome to the last day before Super Bowl LVI!

Bengals vs Rams

It’s a light injury report for both teams this week. On the Bengals’ side of the ball, TE C.J. Uzomah is expected to play his usual complement of snaps. Uzomah did not practice on Wednesday, before logging in a limited practice (Thursday) and a full practice (Friday).

Although the Bengals have listed Uzomah as questionable, the player has told reporters that he plans on playing. I’d expect that his return hinders Tyler Boyd’s production slightly on Sunday.

Rams RB Cam Akers popped up on the report with a shoulder injury but logged a full practice on Thursday. I should expect that Akers plays without any limitations.

Note that RB Darrrell Henderson is expected to make his return on Sunday, but I doubt he sees much playing time.

TE Tyler Higbee did not practice all week and has been declared out for the Super Bowl.

I should note that WR Van Jefferson was on the report with a knee injury but logged a full practice on Thursday. I’d expect that he plays without any limitations to his snaps.