Injury Report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson out vs. Pelicans on Thursday

To end their quick two-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors are slated to meet the New Orleans Pelicans in the big easy on Thursday night.

Coming off a rough loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the Warriors will be shorthanded against the Pelicans to close the second leg of their road back-to-back.

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson against the Pelicans due to injury.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out tonight in New Orleans. Quad for Curry, left hip for Green, left ankle for JTA. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2022

During Golden State’s loss in Dallas, Curry appeared to hit his knee on a Mavs defender in the third quarter. After the game, he said he wasn’t optimistic he would play against the Pelicans. Steve Kerr also noted there was a chance the Warriors would hold him out.

With Curry ruled out on Thursday, the seven-time All-Star guard will get three days off before potentially returning to the floor on Sunday at Chase Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here is the play that'll force Steph Curry to miss tonight's game against the Pelicans. Dorian Finney-Smith's left knee to right above his right knee. Quad issue. Could it linger longer? Curry last night: "No. I hope not. Body feeds off the mind." pic.twitter.com/RHwSt3JrUK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2022

Green has been ruled out with a left hip injury against the Pelicans. Golden State’s potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate will miss his fifth game of the season.

Toscano-Anderson will join Curry and Green on the bench on Thursday with a left ankle injury.

Story continues

With three players down, the Warriors will lean on Jordan Poole, Otto Porter Jr. and Andrew Wiggins for scoring against the Pelicans. Youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody could also be in line for a bump in playing time on Thursday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Warriors at Pelicans: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks Warriors at Pelicans: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday Warriors' Steph Curry suffers left quad contusion in loss vs. Mavs, could miss Pelicans game on Thursday

List