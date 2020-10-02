Injury report for Seahawks at Dolphins: Seattle’s secondary takes a hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks (3-0) will look to remain undefeated this Sunday in week four against the Miami Dolphins (1-2).

Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, the Seahawks took another hit on the injury front including a few key pieces in the secondary: Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams left the game with a groin injury; Quinton Dunbar did not play while nursing a knee; and marquise Blair was out the week prior with a torn ACL.

This week, the Seahawks released their final injury report: Adams, Dunbar in the secondary as well as rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks are all out. Listed as questionable are: Chris Carson, Shaquill Griffin, Carlos Hyde, Damien Lewis, Neiko Thorpe and Lano Hill.

Jamal Adams, Quinton Dunbar and Jordyn Brooks are all OUT vs. the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/nalggnizzo — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 2, 2020

However, our Seahawks Insider Joe Fann reported some good news for both Lewis and Carson on Friday afternoon:

Sounds like Damien Lewis (ankle) is good to go vs. the Dolphins. Big boost for the #Seahawks OL. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 2, 2020

It sounds like Chris Carson (knee) would need some sort of setback over the next 48 hours in order to miss Sunday's game. I'd anticipate him being in the lineup for the #Seahawks. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 2, 2020

These are huge hits to both the secondary and run game.

[RELATED]: Pete Carroll ‘really pissed’ about Trysten Hill’s dirty play on Chris Carson

Second-year nickel Ugo Amadi and defensive back Ryan Neal were the unsung heroes last Sunday at home vs. Dallas. Meanwhile, Seahawks fans could get a dose of the run game featuring second-year back Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas. Depth at both positions will certainly come into play in Miami.

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Seahawks Podcast with host Joe Fann and special guest Adam Lefkoe].