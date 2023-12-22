Injury report: Who’s in, who’s out for Philadelphia 76ers vs. Raptors?

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night at home before hitting the road for a 4-game road trip. The Sixers will be looking for another win before the road trip and will be looking for others to step up on Friday.

The Sixers already knew they would be without Nic Batum heading into this matchup due to a right hamstring strain, but they then found out that Mo Bamba would be out for this contest due to an illness.

As for De’Anthony Melton, he entered the night listed as questionable due to a thigh contusion and Patrick Beverley was also questionable due to right heel soreness. They are both out for this matchup. Marcus Morris Sr. will move into the starting lineup in place of Melton.

De’Anthony Melton and Patrick Beverley are out tonight. Maxey, Oubre Jr., Harris, Morris Sr., and Embiid are the starters #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) December 22, 2023

Robert Covington, who was listed as probable after missing a game due to an illness, will play.

The Sixers and the Raptors will match up at 7 p.m. EST from the Wells Fargo Center for the third contest between the two teams in the 2023-24 season.

