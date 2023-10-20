Injury Report: Pair of LSU starters out for Army game in Week 8

LSU is getting a much-needed break from SEC play this weekend as it hosts Army in Baton Rouge in Week 8.

The Tigers are a bit banged up, and they’ll have what should be a tuneup game and then the bye to get healthy. Still, they’ll be down some key players this weekend.

On Thursday’s injury report, coach Brian Kelly confirmed that both starting defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and starting right tackle Emery Jones will be out this weekend. LSU will, however, get rotational receiver Chris Hilton Jr. back after he missed a few games with a high ankle sprain.

Without Jones, Lance Heard will make his first start at right tackle after putting in some good reps last week in Jones’ absence. Without Wingo, Jordan Jefferson will likely play an even bigger role in the interior.

LSU plays host to Army on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network.

