Injury report: Michigan football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, Big Ten Championship Game
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan football vanquished rival Ohio State and as a reward will now get the opportunity to play for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday against Iowa.
The 16th-ranked Hawkeyes will work to upend the Wolverines’ College Football Playoff plans, but Iowa has a lot of key players who are unable to play, including former Michigan QB Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All who were lost for the season.
Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.
Michigan
Out
Jimmy Rolder
Questionable
Will Johnson
Iowa
Out
TJ Hall
Beau Stephens
Cooper DeJean (season)
Cade McNamara (season)
Erick All (season)
Questionable
Deontae Craig