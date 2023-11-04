Advertisement

Injury report: Michigan football vs. Purdue Boilermakers, Week 10

Isaiah Hole
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is back home after a tumultuous bye week. But Jim Harbaugh will be on the sideline despite the best efforts of some malevolent forces and the Purdue Boilermakers are the next foe.

Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Michigan

Out

  • Davis Warren

  • C.J. Stokes

  • Keshaun Harris

Questionable

Purdue

Out

  • Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

  • Elijah Canion

  • OC Brothers

  • Damarjhe Lewis

  • Julio Macias

  • Scotty Humpich

  • Mahamane Moussa

Questionable

  • Josh Kaltenberger

  • Drew Biber

  • Khordae Sydnor

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

