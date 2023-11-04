Injury report: Michigan football vs. Purdue Boilermakers, Week 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is back home after a tumultuous bye week. But Jim Harbaugh will be on the sideline despite the best efforts of some malevolent forces and the Purdue Boilermakers are the next foe.
Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.
Michigan
Out
Davis Warren
C.J. Stokes
Keshaun Harris
Questionable
Amorion Walker
D.J. Waller
Purdue
Out
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen
Elijah Canion
OC Brothers
Damarjhe Lewis
Scotty Humpich
Mahamane Moussa
Questionable
Josh Kaltenberger
Drew Biber
Khordae Sydnor
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT.