Injury report: Michigan football vs. Purdue Boilermakers, Week 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is back home after a tumultuous bye week. But Jim Harbaugh will be on the sideline despite the best efforts of some malevolent forces and the Purdue Boilermakers are the next foe.

Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Out

Davis Warren

C.J. Stokes

Keshaun Harris

Questionable

Amorion Walker

D.J. Waller

Kalel Mullings

Purdue

Out

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

Elijah Canion

OC Brothers

Damarjhe Lewis

Julio Macias

Scotty Humpich

Mahamane Moussa

Questionable

Josh Kaltenberger

Drew Biber

Khordae Sydnor

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

