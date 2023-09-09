Injury report: Michigan football vs. UNLV Running Rebels, Week 2
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will be without at least six players on Saturday against UNLV. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore returns to the sidelines after serving a one game suspension. With Moore back in charge of offensive play calling, expect even more energy from the Wolverines offense.
The following players are deemed out:
1 Amorion Walker
7 Makari Paige
22 Tavierre Dunlap
30 Jimmy Rolder
33 German Green
The following are questionable:
0 Darrius Clemons
40 Christian Boivin
81 Peyton O’Leary
Kickoff against UNLV will be at 3:39 EDT and the game will be televised on CBS.