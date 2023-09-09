Advertisement

Injury report: Michigan football vs. UNLV Running Rebels, Week 2

Amer Bektas

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will be without at least six players on Saturday against UNLV. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore returns to the sidelines after serving a one game suspension. With Moore back in charge of offensive play calling, expect even more energy from the Wolverines offense.

The following players are deemed out:

  • 1 Amorion Walker

  • 7 Makari Paige

  • 22 Tavierre Dunlap

  • 28 Benjamin Hall

  • 30 Jimmy Rolder

  • 33 German Green

The following are questionable:

Kickoff against UNLV will be at 3:39 EDT and the game will be televised on CBS.

