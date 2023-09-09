Injury report: Michigan football vs. UNLV Running Rebels, Week 2

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will be without at least six players on Saturday against UNLV. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore returns to the sidelines after serving a one game suspension. With Moore back in charge of offensive play calling, expect even more energy from the Wolverines offense.

The following players are deemed out:

1 Amorion Walker

7 Makari Paige

22 Tavierre Dunlap

28 Benjamin Hall

30 Jimmy Rolder

33 German Green

The following are questionable:

0 Darrius Clemons

2 Will Johnson

9 Rod Moore

40 Christian Boivin

81 Peyton O’Leary

Kickoff against UNLV will be at 3:39 EDT and the game will be televised on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire