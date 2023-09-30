Injury report: Michigan football vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers, Week 5

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michigan football is taking its show on the road for the first time in 2023, with a game against the 2-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Last week, the Wolverines were much closer to full strength, with the returns of cornerback Will Johnson and safety Rod Moore to the defensive lineup. But defensive tackle Mason Graham was unable to go with an undisclosed injury.

Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

The following players are out:

Ja’Den McBurrows

C.J. Stokes

Mason Graham

The following are questionable:

Rod Moore

Myles Hinton

Nebraska

The following players are out:

Luke Reimer

Cam Lenhardt

The following are questionable:

none

Kickoff against Bowling Green will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

