Advertisement

Injury report: Michigan football vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Week 13

Isaiah Hole

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This is it, the big one — The Game. The second straight battle of undefeateds in Week 13 between Michigan football and Ohio State.

The Wolverines enter the game mostly healthy, but multiple players were banged up last week at Maryland. Ohio State is expected to get a few injured players back for this one.

Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Michigan

Out

  • None

Questionable

Ohio State

Out

Questionable

  • None

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire