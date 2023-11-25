Injury report: Michigan football vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, Week 13
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This is it, the big one — The Game. The second straight battle of undefeateds in Week 13 between Michigan football and Ohio State.
The Wolverines enter the game mostly healthy, but multiple players were banged up last week at Maryland. Ohio State is expected to get a few injured players back for this one.
Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.
Michigan
Out
None
Questionable
Myles Hinton
Ohio State
Out
Kyion Grayes
Will Smith Jr.
Jason Moore
Questionable
None