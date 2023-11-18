Injury report: Michigan football vs. Maryland Terrapins, Week 12

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michigan football is without head coach Jim Harbaugh for the second straight week, this time on the road for the penultimate regular season game at Maryland.

The Terps are 6-4 while the Wolverines are 10-0. But to stay undefeated before Ohio State, the maize and blue will need to win despite having an interim coach in Sherrone Moore and one starter out.

Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Out

Maryland

Out

Neeo Avery

Ramon Brown

TaMarcus Cooley

Alex Moore

Nolan Ray

Ricardo Cooper

Questionable

Colton Spangler

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire