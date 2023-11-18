Advertisement

Injury report: Michigan football vs. Maryland Terrapins, Week 12

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Michigan football is without head coach Jim Harbaugh for the second straight week, this time on the road for the penultimate regular season game at Maryland.

The Terps are 6-4 while the Wolverines are 10-0. But to stay undefeated before Ohio State, the maize and blue will need to win despite having an interim coach in Sherrone Moore and one starter out.

Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Michigan

Out

Maryland

Out

  • Neeo Avery

  • Ramon Brown

  • TaMarcus Cooley

  • Alex Moore

  • Nolan Ray

  • Ricardo Cooper

Questionable

  • Colton Spangler

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire