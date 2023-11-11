Injury report: Michigan football vs. Penn State Nittany Lions, Week 11

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan football may be with or without head coach Jim Harbaugh as news awaits (at the time of this writing) on whether or not the Wolverines were granted a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten.

Even if Harbaugh is unavailable, the maize and blue will take the field on Saturday at noon EST against No. 10 Penn State.

Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Out

Davis Warren

C.J. Stokes

Danny Hughes

Questionable

Josh Wallace

D.J. Waller

Penn State

Out

Tyler Johnson

Harrison Wallace III

Jameial Lyons

Tyler Holzworth

Feyisayo Oluleye

Mason Robinson

Ibrahim Traore

Liam Powers

Jim Fitzgerald

Jason Estrella

Smith Vilbert

Questionable

Mason Stahl

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire