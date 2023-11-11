Injury report: Michigan football vs. Penn State Nittany Lions, Week 11
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan football may be with or without head coach Jim Harbaugh as news awaits (at the time of this writing) on whether or not the Wolverines were granted a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten.
Even if Harbaugh is unavailable, the maize and blue will take the field on Saturday at noon EST against No. 10 Penn State.
Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.
Michigan
Out
Davis Warren
C.J. Stokes
Questionable
D.J. Waller
Penn State
Out
Tyler Johnson
Harrison Wallace III
Jameial Lyons
Tyler Holzworth
Feyisayo Oluleye
Mason Robinson
Liam Powers
Jim Fitzgerald
Jason Estrella
Smith Vilbert
Questionable
Mason Stahl