Injury report: Michigan football vs. Penn State Nittany Lions, Week 11

Isaiah Hole
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan football may be with or without head coach Jim Harbaugh as news awaits (at the time of this writing) on whether or not the Wolverines were granted a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten.

Even if Harbaugh is unavailable, the maize and blue will take the field on Saturday at noon EST against No. 10 Penn State.

Who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Michigan

Out

Questionable

Penn State

Out

  • Tyler Johnson

  • Harrison Wallace III

  • Jameial Lyons

  • Tyler Holzworth

  • Feyisayo Oluleye

  • Mason Robinson

  • Ibrahim Traore

  • Liam Powers

  • Jim Fitzgerald

  • Jason Estrella

  • Smith Vilbert

Questionable

  • Mason Stahl

