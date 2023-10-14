Injury report: Michigan football vs. Indiana Hoosiers, Week 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is back home after a two-game road trip featuring big wins over Nebraska and Minnesota. Relatively healthy, now the Wolverines will face a struggling, and somewhat banged up Indiana team.

Last week, the Wolverines were much closer to full strength with defensive tackle Mason Graham returning to the lineup with a club on his left hand.

But who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

OUT

Zeke Berry

C.J. Stokes

Marlin Klein

Kalel Mullings

questionable

Ja’Den McBurrows

Myles Hinton

Mason Graham (played)

Indiana

Out

Jamier Johnson

Josh Henderson

Max Longman

Questionable

Dexter Williams II

E.J. Williams Jr.

Cam Camper

Kickoff will be at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire