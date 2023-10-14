Injury report: Michigan football vs. Indiana Hoosiers, Week 7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is back home after a two-game road trip featuring big wins over Nebraska and Minnesota. Relatively healthy, now the Wolverines will face a struggling, and somewhat banged up Indiana team.
Last week, the Wolverines were much closer to full strength with defensive tackle Mason Graham returning to the lineup with a club on his left hand.
But who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.
Michigan
OUT
Zeke Berry
C.J. Stokes
Marlin Klein
Kalel Mullings
questionable
Ja’Den McBurrows
Myles Hinton
Mason Graham (played)
Indiana
Out
Jamier Johnson
Max Longman
Questionable
Dexter Williams II
E.J. Williams Jr.
Cam Camper
Kickoff will be at 12:10 p.m. EDT.