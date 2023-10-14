Advertisement

Injury report: Michigan football vs. Indiana Hoosiers, Week 7

Isaiah Hole
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is back home after a two-game road trip featuring big wins over Nebraska and Minnesota. Relatively healthy, now the Wolverines will face a struggling, and somewhat banged up Indiana team.

Last week, the Wolverines were much closer to full strength with defensive tackle Mason Graham returning to the lineup with a club on his left hand.

But who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Michigan

OUT

  • Zeke Berry

  • C.J. Stokes

  • Marlin Klein

  • Kalel Mullings

questionable

  • Ja’Den McBurrows

  • Myles Hinton

  • Mason Graham (played)

Indiana

Out

Questionable

  • Dexter Williams II

  • E.J. Williams Jr.

  • Cam Camper

Kickoff will be at 12:10 p.m. EDT.

