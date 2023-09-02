Injury report: Michigan football vs. East Carolina Pirates, Week 1
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will start out the season somewhat shorthanded. The Wolverines have been mum about injuries, but the coaching staff did note that several players were banged up heading into the 2023 season opener.
While it appears that it would be likely that many could play if the game was a more prominent opponent, such as Ohio State at the year’s end, many don’t appear to be set to play against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday.
The following players are deemed to be out:
1 Amorion Walker
22 Tavierre Dunlap
30 Jimmy Rolder
33 German Green
35 Logan Forbes
81 Peyton O’Leary
The following are questionable:
0 Darrius Clemons
2 Will Johnson
6 Cornelius Johnson
7 Makari Paige
8 Tyler Morris
9 Rod Moore
24 Cole Cabana
37 Danny Hughes
88 Matt Hibner
Kickoff for the season opener will be at noon EDT and the game will be streamed live on Peacock.