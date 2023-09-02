Injury report: Michigan football vs. East Carolina Pirates, Week 1

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football will start out the season somewhat shorthanded. The Wolverines have been mum about injuries, but the coaching staff did note that several players were banged up heading into the 2023 season opener.

While it appears that it would be likely that many could play if the game was a more prominent opponent, such as Ohio State at the year’s end, many don’t appear to be set to play against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday.

The following players are deemed to be out:

1 Amorion Walker

22 Tavierre Dunlap

30 Jimmy Rolder

33 German Green

35 Logan Forbes

81 Peyton O’Leary

The following are questionable:

0 Darrius Clemons

2 Will Johnson

6 Cornelius Johnson

7 Makari Paige

8 Tyler Morris

9 Rod Moore

24 Cole Cabana

37 Danny Hughes

88 Matt Hibner

Kickoff for the season opener will be at noon EDT and the game will be streamed live on Peacock.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire