Injury report: Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Week 4
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football starts Big Ten play on Saturday with Rutgers coming to town for the Week 4 contest. Will the Wolverines be closer to full-strength now that they’re out of nonconference?
Last week, safety Makari Paige returned to action, but cornerback Will Johnson did not end up playing after seeing a series in Week 2 against UNLV. Via the Big Ten release, here is the injury report for both the maize and blue and Scarlet Knights.
Michigan
The following players are out:
Alex Orji
Ja’Den McBurrows
C.J. Stokes
Mason Graham
The following are questionable:
Darrius Clemons
Amorion Walker
Will Johnson
Keon Sabb
Zeke Berry
Rutgers
The following players are out:
Chris Long
Jesse Ofurie
Elijuwan Mack
Nasiem Brantley
Tyler Needham
The following are questionable:
none
