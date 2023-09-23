Advertisement

Injury report: Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Week 4

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football starts Big Ten play on Saturday with Rutgers coming to town for the Week 4 contest. Will the Wolverines be closer to full-strength now that they’re out of nonconference?

Last week, safety Makari Paige returned to action, but cornerback Will Johnson did not end up playing after seeing a series in Week 2 against UNLV. Via the Big Ten release, here is the injury report for both the maize and blue and Scarlet Knights.

Michigan

The following players are out:

  • Alex Orji

  • Ja’Den McBurrows

  • C.J. Stokes

  • Mason Graham

The following are questionable:

  • Darrius Clemons

  • Amorion Walker

  • Will Johnson

  • Keon Sabb

  • Rod Moore

  • Zeke Berry

Rutgers

The following players are out:

  • Chris Long

  • Jesse Ofurie

  • Elijuwan Mack

  • Nasiem Brantley

  • Tyler Needham

The following are questionable:

  • none

Kickoff against Bowling Green will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

