Injury report: Michigan football vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Week 4

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football starts Big Ten play on Saturday with Rutgers coming to town for the Week 4 contest. Will the Wolverines be closer to full-strength now that they’re out of nonconference?

Last week, safety Makari Paige returned to action, but cornerback Will Johnson did not end up playing after seeing a series in Week 2 against UNLV. Via the Big Ten release, here is the injury report for both the maize and blue and Scarlet Knights.

The following players are out:

Alex Orji

Ja’Den McBurrows

C.J. Stokes

Mason Graham

The following are questionable:

Darrius Clemons

Amorion Walker

Will Johnson

Keon Sabb

Rod Moore

Zeke Berry

Rutgers

The following players are out:

Chris Long

Jesse Ofurie

Elijuwan Mack

Nasiem Brantley

Tyler Needham

The following are questionable:

none

Kickoff against Bowling Green will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire