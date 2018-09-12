49ers-Lions Injury Report: Marquise Goodwin sits out with thigh injury

SANTA CLARA – The 49ers opened their week of preparation to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday with a lot of question marks.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin had a deep thigh contusion and will likely be listed as questionable for the game, along with guards Mike Person (foot) and Joshua Garnett (toe), and linebacker Malcolm Smith (hamstring). None of those players practiced in 49ers on Wednesday. Goodwin, Person and Garnett sustained injury in the season opener againt the Minnesota Vikings, while Smith has not played since the first preseason game.

"They'll be day-to-day," 49ers coach Kyle Shanhan said. "Hopefully, they'll have a chance this Sunday."

In addition, safety Adrian Colbert did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury.

The 49ers placed linebacker Brock Coyle on injured reserve on Wednesday. Coyle sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Vikings. Shanahan said Coyle also sustained a compression facture of the fourth thoracic vertebra, which is located in the upper region of the middle back. Players on injured reserve must spend a minimum of eight weeks on injured reserve before becoming eligible to return to action.

"He will recover at some time this year, but we know it's going to be at least six weeks before he can have a chance to play football," Shanahan said.

Wednesday's Injury Report

49ERS

Did not practice

S Adrian Colbert (hamstring)

G Joshua Garnett (toe)

WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep)

G Mike Person (foot)

LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)

T Joe Staley (not injury related – vet day)















Limited practice

OL Erik Magnuson (hamstring)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)

CB K'Waun Williams (rib)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle)









LIONS

Did not practice

T Andrew Donnal (knee)

G T.J. Lang (back)







Limited practice

DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)



Full participation

RB LeGarrette Blount (shoulder)

QB Matthew Stafford (shin)





