Injury Report: LSU RB Logan Diggs DOUBTFUL vs. Georgia State on Saturday

As LSU prepares to face Georgia State in what it hopes will be a tuneup game on Saturday night, it looks like the team will be shorthanded at running back once again.

Starting tailback Logan Diggs, who missed last week’s game against Florida with an upper-body injury, was listed as doubtful to play in Saturday’s game against the Panthers by coach Brian Kelly on Thursday.

Diggs, a transfer addition from Notre Dame, has been a revelation for the Tigers’ run game this season. He leads LSU running backs with 113 carries and 635 yards, and he’s added six touchdowns on the year.

Brian Kelly said Logan Diggs is doubtful to play for Saturday's game vs. Georgia State. #LSU — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) November 16, 2023

Assuming Diggs isn’t able to play, LSU will then likely turn to Josh Williams and Noah Cain, as well as true freshmen Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly. John Emery Jr., who saw quite a bit of action in Diggs’ absence last week, was lost early in the game with a torn ACL that will cost him the remainder of the season.

