Injury Report: Logan Thomas, Ronald Darby DNP; Chase Young limited





The Washington Football Team injury report was a familiar site on Wednesday, with a long list of players either missing practice or being limited in practice due to a number of injuries. For starters, a few surprises game from the inclusion of TE Logan Thomas, CB Ronald Darby, and DL James Smith-Williams, all of whom didn’t practice.

Others who were held out of practice were OL Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, and WR Isaiah Wright. It was not a shock to see these names, after all three left the game last weekend with injuries.

Chase Young was also on the injury report as a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury. We will keep an eye on his status for this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as well as the others.