Injury Report: LB Thomas Davis to play, CB Kendall Fuller out





Linebacker Thomas Davis will make his Washington debut on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he will likely get a lot of playing time after being listed as questionable for the Week 2 game.

It was reported earlier but confirmed recently that CB Kendall Fuller will sit out the game with a knee injury that also kept him out of Week 1’s game against the Eagles.

Jimmy Moreland is slotted to start in place of Fuller, alongside Ronald Darby and Fabian Moreau.

Another notable inactive player is RB Bryce Love, who has yet to make his NFL debut since being drafted two years ago. Washington will rely on Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber, and J.D. McKissic once again.