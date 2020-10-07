Injury report: Kenyan Drake practices fully, but 6 Cardinals miss Wednesday’s practice

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday following practice. After missing all of last week in practice with an ankle injury, receiver DeAndre Hopkins does not have an injury listed, although he did get the day off on Wednesday, which he has done all season so far.

Receiver Larry Fitzgerald and defensive lineman Corey Peters also sat out with a day off. They do not have an injury.

Three others did not practice because of injuries.

Safety Chris Banjo, who missed all of last week and the game on Sunday with a hamstring injury, was unable to practice. So was linebacker Devon Kennard, whose calf injury kept him out of practice all last week and the game. Tight end Darrell Daniels also missed practice with a thigh injury. He did not have that injury last week.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was limited with calf injury.

Safety Budda Baker, coming back from thumb surgery, running back Kenyan Drake (chest) and guard Justin Pugh (knee) all were full participants on Wednesday.

Did not practice:

WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)

WR Larry Fitzgerald (rest)

DL Corey Peters (rest)

S Chris Banjo (hamstring)

LB Devon Kennard (calf)

TE Darrell Daniels (thigh)

Limited participation:

CB Dre Kirkpatrick (calf)

Full participation:

RB Kenyan Drake (chest)

S Budda Baker (thumb)

G Justin Pugh (knee)

