Injury Report: Jonathan Kuminga (thumb) questionable vs. Lakers in preseason on Friday

After securing a win in their preseason opener on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors will continue to prep for the regular season with another preseason exhibition on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers in Hollywood.

In their rematch from the preseason opener against the Lakers, the Warriors are dealing with some injuries. After suffering a thumb injury, Jonathan Kuminga is considered questionable for Friday’s contest. According to CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, Kuminga’s status will be determined at game time on Friday.

Cory Joseph (back) and Rodney McGruder (concussion) are set to miss Friday’s preseason game against the Lakers.

Kuminga is coming off an impressive performance against the Lakers in the preseason opener. The former G League Ignite product scored 24 points to go along with eight boards against the Lakers at Chase Center on Saturday night.

