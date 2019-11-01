Injury Report: Isaiah Irving misses second straight practice; Timmy Jernigan, Miles Sanders making progress for Eagles

The Thursday injury reports are in and other than linebacker Isaiah Irving missing his second consecutive practice, the Bears are enjoying a pretty clean sheet at the moment:





The Eagles are not so fortunate. Their report features a notable DNP from standout starting guard Brandon Brooks (illness), limited action from Desean Jackson (abdomen) and Timmy Jernigan (foot), and a full practice from RB Miles Sanders (foot):

Jernigan is a huge piece for a struggling Eagles defense and has been out since Week 2 with a broken foot. Sanders was highly touted as a second round selection out of Penn State in the 2019 draft, but has yet to carve out the role some expected he would in Philadelphia. Still, if healthy, he's someone the Bears will have to worry about coming out of a crowded Eagles backfield on Sunday.

Be sure to stay tuned for further updates over the weekend. In what is a must-win game for each team, both sides will want to be as close to 100 percent as possible.

