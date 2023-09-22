Injury Report: Final look at player’s status heading into Oregon vs. Colorado showdown

Colorado enters the Oregon game as three-touchdown underdogs and the injury list has a lot to do with it.

Deion Sanders’ club will be shorthanded on Saturday with several key players out or still waiting to make their 2023 debuts. The biggest name on the list is two-way player Travis Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver. The injury definitely sounds worse than it is, but the ailment will cause Hunter to miss the Buffaloes’ two biggest games of the season, including this week.

As for the Ducks, considering it’s Week 4, their injury list is relatively small and hopefully, it stays that way with a bye week coming up in a little over a week. Oregon will need all hands on deck after the bye as the Ducks go to Seattle to face the Huskies.

But first, Oregon has to get through the Buffs and Stanford next week before a much-earned rest before the season intensifies.

LB Jestin Jacobs

Status: Questionable

Jacobs has been at practice this week but in a limited capacity.

OL Nishad Strother

Status: Questionable

He has been practicing at full capacity this week and it’s possible he could be in rotation this week against Colorado.

WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Status: Out

Hunter suffered a lacerated liver in the double overtime win over Colorado State. He’s out for at last three weeks and will miss the Oregon and USC games.

TE Louis Passarello (Colorado)

Status: Out

Passarello is still looking to make his college football debut, but he is currently out with a knee injury.

RB Alton McCaskill IV (Colorado)

Status: Questionable

McCaskill tore his ACL and missed the entire 2022 season at Houston and is still waiting to make his Buffaloes debut. This week could be the week he makes his long-awaited return.

S Myles Slusher (Colorado)

Status: Questionable

Slusher had a minor surgery after the TCU game and is expected to miss a few weeks. In the season opener, the transfer from Arkansas had six tackles.

