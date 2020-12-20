Injury Report: Draymond Green (foot) doubtful for season opener vs. Nets

Although he was able to return to practice at the Golden State Warriors training camp after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, Draymond Green has been ruled as doubtful for the season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.

The three-time All-Star was held out of Golden State’s tune-up scrimmage on Saturday after he “tweaked” his foot in a previous practice. According to Steve Kerr, Green’s injury won’t be a long-term issue, yet the Warriors are being careful.

Draymond [Green] did not practice, so he’s doubtful for Tuesday. He tweaked his foot in the scrimmage two days ago. He didn’t really know until the next morning when he woke up, and it was a little sore. Whenever that scrimmage was with Draymond and James [Wiseman], the next morning, Draymond was a little sore. He got an MRI, it’s clear, but we’re trying to be very, very careful. So, he did not practice today. He’s doubtful for Tuesday. It’s not a long term thing. We feel very confident. If he doesn’t play Tuesday or Christmas day, he will be on the trip and we think he will be available pretty quickly.

Listen to Kerr’s full post-practice presser via Warriors SoundCloud.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are calling Green’s injury a “mild muscle strain” in his right foot.

Via @anthonyVslater on Twitter:

Warriors officially saying it's a mild muscle strain in Draymond Green's right foot. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 19, 2020

After opening the season in Brooklyn, the Warriors will continue their four-game road trip with stops in Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit. The Warriors will then make their long-awaited return to Chase Center with consecutive matchups against Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Story continues

With Green sidelined during the preseason, Kerr called on NBA sophomore Eric Paschall for a spot in the starting lineup.

Related

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green made his presence felt 'immediately' in return to practice at Warriors training camp Watch: James Wiseman dunks lob pass from Draymond Green at Warriors training camp practice Draymond Green says it's championship or bust for Warriors this season

List