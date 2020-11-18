Injury Report: Deshazor Everett, Cornelius Lucas, Geron Christian absent from walk-through

Today's injury report… DNP: DB Deshazor Everett (ankle), OL Cornelius Lucas (ankle), DE Ryan Anderson (knee), PK Dustin Hopkins (groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), LB Jared Norris (hamstring) and OT Geron Christian (knee). — John Keim (@john_keim) November 18, 2020

Things looked a bit different for Washington on Wednesday, as the team went through a walk-through rather than a padded practice due to the intensive protocol they were placed under after a player tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

That player, Matt Ioannidis, has been on the injured reserve since early October, and did not travel with the team to Detroit last week, so there is some optimism that Washington won’t be extremely effected by this, but precautions have still been put into place for the right reasons.

Nonetheless, there were a few notable players that were absent from the walk-through on Wednesday, namely LTs Geron Christian and Cornelius Lucas. Christian has been dealing with an injury for the past couple of weeks, and now his replacement is also banged up and went down after getting rolled up on in Sunday’s game. Right tackle Morgan Moses stepped in at the LT position, putting David Sharpe at RT, and it appears the same might happen this week as well.

Safety Deshazor Everett was also absent on Wednesday after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Lions. Washington doesn’t have a clear timetable for his return, so we will have to keep an eye on that one.