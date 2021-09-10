Injury Report: Cowboys lost WR, safety down stretch vs Bucs

The Cowboys traded blows with the defending Super Bowl champs and had the lead with just over a minute left but, Dallas didn’t escape Tampa Bay with the result they were seeking after Ryan Succop’s field goal put the Bucs ahead by two points with just two seconds left. However, the Cowboys did escape the contest relatively healthy, with just two players making the post game injury report.

The biggest injury to hit the Cowboys official report was to wide receiver Michael Gallup. Gallup exited the field during the Cowboys final drive of the third quarter with an ankle injury, and did not return to the game.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is standing on sideline without a helmet. Cedrick Wilson operating as the third WR. https://t.co/bTNi7VkEXn — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 10, 2021

Gallup, who was replaced by Cedrick Wilson in three wide receiver sets, is a key piece of this explosive Dallas offense and was off to a solid start. Before his injury, Gallup had 4 catches for 36 yards, including an impressive toe-dragging snag along the sideline.

Gallup is set to be re-evaluated in Dallas on Friday.

The other injury isn’t a concern long-term, but may have impacted the final score. On his forced fumble in the fourth quarter, Damontae Kazee was poked in the eye during Jourdan Lewis’ return. He was not in the game for the final series, when the Bucs marched down the field into scoring range where Ryan Succup kicked the game winner.

Kazee complained about blurry vision, but should be fine for the Week 2 matchup against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Dallas also expects to get right guard Zack Martin back after he missed the game due to COVID-19 symptoms.

