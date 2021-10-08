Injury report: CB Cam Sutton tops list of Steelers out for Broncos game

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their final injury report for Sunday’s Broncos game.

Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) tops the list of four Steelers who won’t be in the lineup on Sunday. Wide receiver James Washington is also battling a groin injury.

The Steelers must not have liked what they saw from defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (ankle) in limited practice participation, as they, too, are out.

Chase Claypool, limited on Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant today which is a good sign for Sunday.

