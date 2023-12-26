Injury Report: Brock Purdy (stinger) exits vs. Ravens, questionable to return

With a little over eight minutes remaining against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, Brock Purdy jogged off the field to sideline with an apparent injury. After heading into the blue medical tent on the sideline, No. 2 quarterback Sam Darnold entered the game on Christmas evening.

After being evaluated, Purdy was ruled as questionable to return due to a stinger injury. After firing a touchdown pass in relief of Purdy, Darnold remained in on the following drive.

Via @lindsetlares on Twitter:

#49ers Brock Purdy has a stinger and his return is questionable. — Lindsey Pallares (@lindseylares) December 26, 2023

Purdy exited the 49ers’ recent 42-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week with the same injury. However, Purdy only missed three plays before quickly returning to the contest.

Stay tuned at USA TODAY’s SMG Niners Wire for any updates regarding Purdy’s injury and more news from the 49ers’ Christmas contest against the Ravens.

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire