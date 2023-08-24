Injury report: Bills are mum on Connor McGovern’s status

Another day, another practice that saw injury updates closer to the negative side of the ledger for the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, the Bills had an injury scare with offensive lineman Connor McGovern. Slated to be Buffalo’s new starter at left guard, McGovern sustained a knee injury during the workout.

At the time, McGovern, who signed this offseason with the Bills, did not seem overly concerned. He did not return to practice, but McGovern remained on the sideline and watched.

Typically if something is seriously wrong, a player leaves entirely.

Even if the player doesn’t practice the next day, alarm bells don’t yet have to go off. This was the case for McGovern as he was out on Thursday.

However, head coach Sean McDermott did not help make anyone feel good.

“We’ll see how it goes. Right now it’s too early to tell,” McDermott said, updating McGovern’s stats via press conference.

Along with McGovern, multiple other Bills players missed practice as well. Here is the full rundown of players that did not take part in Thursday’s session:

QB Matt Barkley

Injury: Elbow

Note: Has not played/practice since second preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

RB Jordan Mims

Injury: Mouth

Note: Left practice on Tuesday.

WR Khalil Shakir

Injury: Ribs

Note: Was injured against the Steelers and has not practiced since.

DE Von Miller

Injury: Knee (PUP list)

LB Terrel Bernard

Injury: Hamstring

Note: It was noted that Bernard was ramping up his workouts on the sideline but he has yet to rejoin team drills.

LB Dorian Williams

Injury: Calf

Note: Williams has not practice since facing the Steelers.

OL Connor McGovern

Injury: Knee

