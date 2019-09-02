The Chicago Bears will begin the 2019 NFL season in good health, sans TE Trey Burton, who was limited in practice Monday with a groin injury. The Bears said Burton's injury is unrelated to his offseason sports hernia surgery and while his availability for Thursday night's opener against the Green Bay Packers has yet to be declared, his limited practice session at least provides hope he can play.

Aside from Burton, only swing tackle Rashaad Coward was listed on Chicago's injury report. He missed Monday's session while he continues to recover from an elbow injury suffered in the Bears' second preseason game.

As for the Packers? Their practice report wasn't nearly as pleasant to read (unless you're a Bears fan):

Scroll to continue with content Ad

TE Jimmy Graham (limited, finger)

CB Kevin King (limited, hamstring)

OL Bryan Bulaga (limited, non-injury)

LB Oren Burks (DNP, chest)

TE Jace Sternberger (DNP, ankle)

WR Darrius Shepperd (DNP, hamstring)











The big names on the Packers' wounded list are Graham, King and Burks, all of whom are slated to open the year as starters. With a short week and little time to recover, there's a chance the Bears could face a Green Bay squad that's less than 100%.

We'll have more injury updates as the week marches on.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Injury Report: Bears relatively healthy entering Wk 1 vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago