Injury Report: Antonio Gibson returns to full work, Thomas Davis DNP

Practice report: RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) was full… Asked if any concerns about him, Rivera said "no issues… no concerns." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2020

Full practice report: DNP — LB Thomas Davis (not injury related), OT Geron Christian (knee)

Limited: WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring); K Dustin Hopkins (groin), LB Jared Norris (hamstring)

Full: RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder), WR Jeff Badet (hamstring) — John Keim (@john_keim) November 12, 2020

We got a little bit of good news from rookie RB Antonio Gibson on Thursday, with the young back going through full work while dealing with a shoulder injury that held him out of practice on Wednesday. This is obviously something that we will keep an eye on throughout the rest of the week, as Gibson stands as one of the bigger parts of Washington’s offensive scheme. WR Dontrelle Inman also participated in individual drills on Thursday.

Elsewhere, LT Geron Christian remained sidelined, while Cornelius Lucas continued to take the first-team reps where he has excelled recently. Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis also was held out of practice, which raises a few questions. Davis has underperformed a bit this year, considering that expectations were for him to play a part in the defense, and a cryptic tweet from his wife earlier in the week might show some frustration from the player.

This experiment was cute🙄…Stay strong @ThomasDavisSDTM. We love you so!😘❤️ — Kelly Davis (@mrsdavis58) November 11, 2020

Rivera explained that Davis was held out of practice on Wednesday to maintain the veteran’s health, but his inactivity again on Thursday might raise some eyebrows.