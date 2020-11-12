The Masters:

Injury Report: Antonio Gibson returns to full work, Thomas Davis DNP

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

We got a little bit of good news from rookie RB Antonio Gibson on Thursday, with the young back going through full work while dealing with a shoulder injury that held him out of practice on Wednesday. This is obviously something that we will keep an eye on throughout the rest of the week, as Gibson stands as one of the bigger parts of Washington’s offensive scheme. WR Dontrelle Inman also participated in individual drills on Thursday.

Elsewhere, LT Geron Christian remained sidelined, while Cornelius Lucas continued to take the first-team reps where he has excelled recently. Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis also was held out of practice, which raises a few questions. Davis has underperformed a bit this year, considering that expectations were for him to play a part in the defense, and a cryptic tweet from his wife earlier in the week might show some frustration from the player.

Rivera explained that Davis was held out of practice on Wednesday to maintain the veteran’s health, but his inactivity again on Thursday might raise some eyebrows.

