Will injury be the reason the Browns do not re-sign Sione Takitaki?

Due to injury at the position, the Cleveland Browns played Sione Takitaki more and more as the season went on. Traditionally playing as a strong side linebacker in base formation he started to play inside after injuries to the other mike linebackers on the roster. Takitaki took the added responsibilities and playing time and responded by showing he could handle what the team was asking him to do. Now the Browns may be asked to replace him in the 2023 NFL Draft or free agency.

Then the injury bug struck again as Takitaki tore his ACL against the Houston Texans ending his season early. Though he would likely miss the start of the season will the team re-sign him anyway. Based on the lack of depth at the position, the team should re-sign him and let him get healthy.

Depending on how the team attacks the position this offseason having a healthy and fresh Takitaki late in the season could be a nice boost. Takitaki loves contact and being physical in the run game and that is precisely what new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes about the position.

