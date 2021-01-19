Injury-ravaged India pull off stunning victory to claim astonishing series win over Australia
India (336 and 329-7) beat Australia (369 and 294) by three wickets
Bowled out for 36 in the first Test and forced to field an almost entire second-string side due to injuries in the series decider, India produced one of the greatest Test performances of all time to secure a 2-1 series win against Australia on Tuesday.
Chasing an unlikely 328 for victory, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 89 to guide India to a three-wicket win as the sun faded in Brisbane and just 19 balls remained on the final day.
More to follow...