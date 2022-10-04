Injury-plagued Patriots signing QB to practice squad

The #Patriots are expected to sign QB Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad, per source. With Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) both dealing with injuries, the only healthy QB on the roster is rookie Bailey Zappe. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

It was expected that the New England Patriots would consider adding to their quarterback room with injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. Well, make way for veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. the Patriots are expected to sign the former sixth-round draft pick out of SMU.

Jones is still on the mend from a high ankle sprain. He teased at the possibility of playing in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers but was ultimately ruled out for the game ahead of the road trip. Meanwhile, Hoyer stepped in as a starter and suffered a head injury in the first quarter.

That forced rookie Bailey Zappe on the field without much of a Plan D option behind him. It would now seem as if Gilbert is the team’s Plan D option. He has played in eight regular season games with two career starts. His last start came with the Washington Commanders last season in a game where he threw for 194 yards and no touchdowns.

Longtime fans might remember him landing on the Patriots’ practice squad back in 2013. So this is another case of coach Bill Belichick leaning on the past to help make the process a smoother transition, if disaster strikes again.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that doesn’t happen.

List

Twitter had strong reactions to Patriots' loss to Packers

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire