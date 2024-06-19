Injury-plagued former Arsenal star linked with move to Sheffield United

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who rose to prominence during his six-year stint at Arsenal, is reportedly considering a move to Sheffield United following a challenging year at Turkish club Besiktas.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – MAY 7: Alex Chamberlain shoots during the Turkish Cup match between Besiktas and Ankaragucu at Vodafone on May 7, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s time at Arsenal was marked by both promise and setbacks. While he showcased his skill and versatility, his career was plagued by numerous injuries, including four serious knee injuries in his final four seasons.

His departure from Arsenal to Liverpool in 2017 for £35 million was met with mixed reactions. Some felt he hadn’t been given enough opportunities at Arsenal, while others pointed to his injury history as a reason for his inconsistent performances.

After a mixed spell at Liverpool where his injury problems continued, Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas on a free transfer last summer. However, injuries continued to hinder his career, limiting him to just four goals and one assist in 30 appearances after picking up a thigh injury around Christmas that kept him out until April.

Reports from Turkish outlet Hurriyet suggest that Besiktas may not retain Oxlade-Chamberlain next season, with Sheffield United and Southampton reportedly interested in securing his services.

Turning 31 in August, Oxlade-Chamberlain currently has two years left on his current deal and is now valued at €4.2m.