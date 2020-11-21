Injury Panic In Detroit

DeAndre Swift drafters thought for a fleeting, glorious moment that they had a league winner on their fantasy squad. They still might. But for Week 11, they'll have to look elsewhere as Swift works his way through the league's concussion protocol.

Hopefully the rookie will resume his workhorse role when he returns from his brain injury.

Let's get into Week 11 injuries and how they might foil your best-laid Week 11 plans.

Early Games

Falcons @ Saints

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley doesn’t have an injury designation going into Week 11 and will return to action from his mid-foot sprain. He’s a WR1, as per usual.

Saints TE Josh Hill (concussion) and RB Dwayne Washington (back) are out. CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), who left Week 10’s game early with an ab injury, is listed as questionable. Lattimore missing this game would be a small boost for Julio Jones and Matt Ryan.

Titans @ Ravens

Titans LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), DT Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MyCole Pruitt (knee), and G Rodger Saffold (ankle) are out. C Ben Jones (knee) and CB Kareem Orr (groin) are questionable.

Ravens DT Calais Campbell (calf) and DT Brandon Williams (ankle) are doubtful. LB L.J. Fort (finger) and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Patriots @ Texans

Patriots LB Ja'whaun Bentley (groin), DT Adam Butler (shoulder), K Nick Folk (back), CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), LB Terez Hall (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest), WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand), G Shaquille Mason (calf), DE John Simon (elbow), WR Matt Slater (knee), T Joe Thuney (ankle), DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand), and T Isaiah Wynn (ankle) are questionable. Harry’s injury popped up on Friday, a big red flag for a player’s Sunday availability. Harry is a fantasy non-factor anyway. Harris should be able to play in an excellent matchup. No team has allowed more rushing yards than Houston and only Detroit has allowed more rushing touchdowns. Sony Michel, activated off injured reserve, shouldn't be in lineups this week. Harris should retain early-down duties for New England.

Texans S Michael Thomas (shoulder) is out while P Bryan Anger (right quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (back), G Senio Kelemete (concussion), LB Jacob Martin (not injury related), DE Charles Omenihu (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (back), and T Laremy Tunsil (illness) are questionable.

Steelers @ Jaguars

Steelers RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring), LB Jayrone Elliott (illness), and RB Jaylen Samuels (quadricep) are out.

Jaguars TE James O'Shaughnessy (knee) and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) are out. Keelan Cole and DJ Chark should continue to operate as the team’s primary wideouts in a difficult matchup. Tyler Eifert could see a target boost with O'Shaughnessy sidelined, though Efiert should remain on waiver wires outside the deepest fantasy formats.

Jaguars WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (achilles), and QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb) are considered questionable. QB Jake Luton will get another start.

Eagles @ Browns

Eagles S Rudy Ford (hamstring) is out.

Browns G Wyatt Teller (calf) and LB Mack Wilson (hip) are questionable. DE Myles Garrett will miss Week 11 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns Defense takes a hit as a streaming option against an always-generous Carson Wentz.

Lions @ Panthers

Lions WR Danny Amendola (hip), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), and RB D'Andre Swift (concussion) are out. Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will likely split the backfield workload against a Carolina defense giving up the fourth most rushing yards. Peterson is the better touchdown candidate among the two Detroit backs. Amendola and Golladay missing this game means Marvin Hall is a boom-bust WR3 option. Hall leads the team in air yards over Detroiut’s past three games.

Lions DE Austin Bryant (thigh), LB Jarrad Davis (knee), DE Da'shawn Hand (groin), S Will Harris (groin), QB Matthew Stafford (right thumb), and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) are questionable. Stafford is fully expected to suit up.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) is out. Mike Davis should remain in fantasy lineups as a RB2 with a sturdy PPR floor. CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (knee, ankle), and T Russell Okung (calf) are doubtful, and QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), CB Rasul Douglas (ankle), S Sam Franklin (ankle), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (shoulder), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), TE Chris Manhertz (shoulder), and LB Tahir Whitehead (rib) are listed as questionable.

Bridgewater shapes up as a true game time call for Carolina. If he’s active, he’ll be an OK streaming play. If he’s out, P.J. Walker or Will Grier would get the nod. Grier would constitute a massive downgrade for all fantasy relevant Panthers; Walker, while volatile, would at least give his pass catchers a chance to post decent numbers against the Lions.

Bengals @ Football Team

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (foot) is out, but apparently doesn’t have a major injury. Giovani Bernard will get another start. Bernard should be treated as a mid-range RB2 in PPR leagues. DT Margus Hunt (illness), T Fred Johnson (illness), G Alex Redmond (biceps), WR Mike Thomas (hamstring), and DT Xavier Williams (back) are questionable.

Washington DE Ryan Anderson (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle), T Cornelius Lucas (ankle), and LB Jared Norris (hamstring) are out. K Dustin Hopkins (right groin), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring), LS Nick Sundberg (illness), and WR Isaiah Wright (illness) are considered questionable.

Afternoon Games

Packers @ Colts

Packers RB Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs) is out, opening up more snaps and a few more touches for RB Jamaal Williams. DE Montravius Adams (toe) is listed as doubtful.

Packers CB Ka'dar Hollman (quadricep), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), and WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) are questionable. CB Jaire Alexander practiced in full late in the week and is set to return to the lineup. WR Davante Adams did not have an injury designation on the Packers' final practice report -- he'll play against Indy.

Colts TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai (knee), and DE Kemoko Turay (ankle) are listed as questionable. Doyle missing another game would be a plus for Mo Alie-Cox, who profiles as a desperation streaming option.

Vikings @ Cowboys

Vikings C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) is out, and DE Randy Gregory (illness) and DE DeMarcus Lawrence (illness) are questionable to play.

Vikings G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) is out. CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion) and TE Irv Smith (groin) are questionable, with Smith expected to get the green light after a limited practice on Friday. He would be a touchdown-dependent streaming option against Dallas.

Dolphins @ Broncos

Dolphins G Solomon Kindley (foot) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) are questionable while RB Matt Breida (hamstring) is expected to play after practicing in full this week. RB Salvon Ahmed remains the favorite to lead Miami’s backfield in touches.

Broncos LB Joseph Jones (calf) is out. CB Bryce Callahan (illness), TE Noah Fant (ribs), G Graham Glasgow (calf), QB Drew Lock (ribs), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder), and DT DeShawn Williams (ankle) are listed as questionable. Fant and Lock should be able to play -- Fant is a TE1 based on likely volume and Lock is only usable in superflex formats. They both logged limited practices on Friday.

Jets @ Chargers

Jets LB Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) are doubtful, giving Joe Flacco another start for New York. Fantasy players would do well to remember Breshad Perriman has averaged 7.5 targets and 81.5 yards in two games with Flacco this season. CB Blessuan Austin (neck) and K Sam Ficken (right groin) are questionable.

Chargers LS Cole Mazza (illness) and QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) are considered questionable. DE Joey Bosa (concussion) practiced fully this week and should be a go against the Jets.

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs @ Raiders

Chiefs DE Taco Charlton (ankle) and T Mitchell Schwartz (back) are out. T Mike Remmers (rib) and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring, calf) are questionable. Assuming Watkins gets his full complement of snaps, he should be treated as a WR3 with upside in a potential shootout. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) returned to practice Friday and will suit up. The rookie is a low-end touchdown-dependent RB2.

Raiders DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) and RB Jalen Richard (chest) are listed as questionable. T Kolton Miller (ankle) is expected to play -- a boon for the Vegas offense.

Monday Night Football

Rams @ Bucs

We’re waiting for Friday/Saturday practice reports.

