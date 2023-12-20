INJURY UPDATE: Oregon G Jesse Zarzuela out for the season

Dana Altman announced on Tuesday afternoon that Oregon Ducks guard Jesse Zarzuela is out for the season with an ankle injury. Zarzuela, a transfer from Central Michigan, played five games as a Duck before his injury forced him off the floor.

Although it’s early in the season, Zarzuela was off to a hot start. In the five games he played, Zarzuela was averaging 10 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, and he seemed to mesh better with the rest of the team each game.

Zarzuela has taken many stops in his college career, starting at UTEP and transferring multiple times. Officially, Zarzuela is a junior this season, so he’ll have two years of remaining eligibility after this season, assuming a medical redshirt is granted.

The news about Zarzuela couldn’t come at a worse time for Dana Altman and the Ducks. In their most recent game against Syracuse, Oregon had only seven scholarship players available and ended up losing by 20 points. The Ducks’ biggest position of need right is center, with both N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle out for a few weeks, but the loss of Zarzuela takes away guard depth that Oregon needs without their two best big men.

