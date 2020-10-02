Jets rookie tackle Mekhi Becton, who has a shoulder injury, dressed for Thursday night’s game in the event of an emergency. The emergency happened quickly.

With starter (in place of Becton) Chumo Edoga suffering an injury on the Jets’ first drive of the night, Becton entered the game. He’s playing with a brace on his shoulder.

Obviously, that’s far from ideal for the Jets, who would have preferred to not use him. They’re using him while Edoga is evaluated on the sideline.

Injury opens door for injured Mekhi Becton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk