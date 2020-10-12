Injury news on Lorenzo Carter confirms Giants' worst fears

Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter was carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the team got the news it feared on Monday.

Carter suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and is out for the season, the team announced.

He will undergo surgery at some point in the next few days.



The 24-year-old Carter was one of the Giants' best pass-rushers. Now without him for the rest of 2020, a Giants team that has struggled to get to the quarterback will have an even tougher hill to climb.

The injury could also impact Carter's earning potential and future with the Giants, with him set to hit free agency after the 2021 season.

Only 3:31 into the Cowboys' opening drive on Sunday, Carter went down. First-year head coach Joe Judge was not so specific, refraining from detailing the injury but holding out hope for a return of Carter sooner than later.



A key cog in the Giants' defense, Carter totaled 15 tackles (four for loss) and one sack through five games. Carter -- a third-year pro out of Georgia as the 2018 NFL Draft's No. 66 overall pick in the third round -- compiled 88 tackles (13 for loss), 8 1/2 sacks, nine pass deflections and one forced fumble while logging 30 games (14 starts) from 2018-19.



