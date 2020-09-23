Injury news: Jags to place PK Josh Lambo on injured reserve

While the Miami Dolphins are battling some key injuries for Thursday’s game, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have to overcome some of their own. The team will be placing place kicker Josh Lambo on injured reserve with a left hip injury, meaning he’ll be out for at least three weeks.

To replace the veteran, the Jags will be activating undrafted rookie Brandon Wright off their practice squad.

The #Jaguars are placing K Josh Lambo on Injured Reserve with a hip injury, and K Brandon Wright will kick vs. the #Dolphins. It sounds like Lambo has a chance to return in about a month if all goes well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2020





Lambo wasn’t on the Jags‘ initial injury report for Week 3 but surfaced on Tuesday’s as a limited participant. That could mean it was an injury which happened in practice yesterday.

Wright, on the other hand, played collegiately at Georgia State University. He was 12-of-18 in field goal attempts in 2019 and was 48-of-49 in extra point attempts. He also was a punter for the Panthers and averaged 41.8 yards per punt last season.

With Lambo sidelined, the Jags might look to go for more fourth and short opportunities than expected, although Marrone expressed his confidence in Wright. Then again, if the Jags move the ball against the Dolphins as others have, the kicking game may not impact the game all that much.