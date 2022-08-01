Injury update: Micah Hyde, two others back at Bills camp

The Buffalo Bills got some great news on the injury front as the team starts another week of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

According to various reports from the site of practice, the Bills have three players back in the fold after they sat out of practices.

At the top of that list is safety Micah Hyde. During a workout late last week, Hyde went up to attempt an interception during drills and landed awkwardly.

Eventually Hyde left the field with trainers and was listed as day-to-day with a hip/glute injury. Hyde missed Saturday’s practice and the team had off on Sunday

Buffalo is back on the field Monday morning and Hyde is among them.

Crowder has missed the most extensive time of anyone on the team. He was listed with tightness/soreness but the exact location was not specified.

That issue came about on the first day of practice and Crowder had not practiced since. Buffalo finally has him back on the field.

Finally, Dawkins was excused from practice. Again, the Bills did not provide any insight as to what the situation is, but it appeared to be more of a personal issue yet to be revealed.

Regardless, the starting left tackle is back in Rochester.

