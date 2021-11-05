New injury limits Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in Friday’s practice

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
In this article:
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their Friday injury report and Ben Roethlisberger is on it. While that’s not a surprise, the particular injury is.

Roethlisberger has been dealing with hip and pectoral issues for a good part of the 2021 season, but a right shoulder injury is a new concern. He was limited in practice for a second straight day.

It appears kicker Chris Boswell will suit up Monday night, as he was a full participant after being limited on Thursday.

Here’s the full, and thankfully short, rundown of the Steelers injury report from today:

TE Eric Ebron (Ankle) – Limited
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip/Right Shoulder) – Limited
K Chris Boswell (Concussion) – Full
OL B.J. Finney (Back) – DNP
DT Cam Heyward (Ankle) – Full

