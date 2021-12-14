Injury leaves Wisconsin's Wilder unavailable for bowl game

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin won't have safety Collin Wilder for its Las Vegas Bowl matchup with Arizona State.

Wilder said in a video posted by the Wisconsin football team's Twitter account that he'd suffered a ''very serious injury'' that would prevent him from playing in the bowl game. The video didn't specify the nature of Wilder's injury.

''I have zero regrets,'' Wilder said. ''I can go to sleep at night knowing I gave this game and gave this program everything that I had, everything that I had. I have so much to be grateful for. I can't thank Wisconsin enough for taking a chance on me and giving me the time of my life.''

Wilder recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions this season as a sixth-year senior from Katy, Texas. He also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He played at Houston from 2016-17, sat out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules and then played three seasons at Wisconsin.

The Las Vegas Bowl between Wisconsin (8-4) and Arizona State (8-4) takes place Dec. 30.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25