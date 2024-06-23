Injury update – Kylian Mbappe could be out for 4-5 weeks

Real Madrid’s new signing Kylian Mbappe suffered a serious injury to his nose during France’s win over Austria earlier this month. The setback even saw the forward sit out the team’s next game against The Netherlands.

As revealed in an update by Diario AS, however, the player’s injury is not as bad as initially anticipated. Contrary to the tentative diagnosis that he may have fractured his nose, it now appears to only be a strong deviation.

It is clear that the player must go under the blade for a smooth recovery. While Real Madrid prefer the procedure to take place immediately, they understand the player’s decision to postpone it until after the Euros.

A month out

Mbappe’s nasal injury will take a minimum of three weeks to heal once he goes under the blade. A more realistic and safer return date would be a month to five weeks after the procedure.

The new signing, thus, will likely miss pre-season with Carlo Ancelotti’s side and there was doubt over his participation in the all-important UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta on 14th June.

The Spanish outlet, however, state that the player could make it back just in time to make his debut against the Serie A side.

After all, the Euro final is scheduled for the 15th of July. Should Mbappe make it that far with France and then undergo surgery, he will still have close to a month before Real Madrid take to the field in Warsaw.

Commitment like none other

Despite facing a serious injury blow in France’s opening clash against Austria, Mbappe insisted and pushed until the very end to participate against the Dutch side on Matchday 2.

Over the years, the French phenom has established himself as not only the epitome of consistency but also dedication. Given how playing for Real Madrid was always his dream, he will do everything in his capacity to participate in the Super Cup.

His presentation as a Real Madrid player will likely take place immediately after France conclude their campaign in the Euros and before he undergoes surgery.