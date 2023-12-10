Injury to Jason Brownlee could result in more playing time for Allen Lazard

Aaron Rodgers is a great quarterback. He's not a great General Manager.

One of the players who followed Rodgers from Green Bay to New York has not done very well in his new home. Receiver Allen Lazard was a healthy scratch in Week 12. Last week, he played only a handful of snaps in the first half of the loss to the Falcons.

As noted by Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Lazard is in line for a bigger role today. But only because the player who jumped him on the depth chart, Jason Brownlee, is out with an ankle injury.

Per Cimini, Lazard got 26 snaps in the second half of the Week 13 game due to Brownlee's injury. Even with 47-percent total playing time against the Falcons, Lazard was targeted only once.

For the year, Lazard has only 20 catches for 290 yards. He was paid $12 million this year and has a $10 million fully-guaranteed salary for 2024.

Brownlee, an undrafted rookie, will make only $780,000 this year.

It remains to be seen whether Lazard will play any better next year, with Rodgers on the field. If Rodgers returns.

It's assumed he will. Until he says it himself, however, who knows?